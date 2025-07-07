Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Navy to inspect Japanese warships for possible transfer

The Philippine Navy is set to inspect Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Abukuma-class destroyer escorts as part of ongoing discussions on a possible transfer of the warships to the Philippines.

Navy spokesperson Capt. John Percie Alcos said a team of naval experts will be dispatched to Japan for a joint visual inspection, following an official invitation from the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

“This planned inspection forms part of exploratory discussions on the possible transfer of these naval assets to the Philippines,” Alcos said in a statement released Sunday.

The Abukuma-class destroyers are designed for anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare. If acquired, the vessels are expected to strengthen the Philippine Navy’s maritime defense capabilities, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

The Navy said the initiative reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the Philippines and Japan, and supports both countries’ commitment to maritime security, interoperability, and regional stability.

The planned inspection comes after both countries ratified the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which facilitates joint military exercises, humanitarian missions, and temporary deployment of troops by easing legal and logistical barriers.

Japan has been a key defense partner of the Philippines in recent years having supplied two 97-meter multi-role response vessels, BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Melchora Aquino, which are actively deployed in patrol operations in the West Philippine Sea.

