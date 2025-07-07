Philippine government to expand affordable rice program amid farmers concerns

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that the government’s PHP20 per kilo rice program will continue and expand to more public markets.

In his weekly video vlog posted on Sunday, the President said the affordable rice program reflects the administration’s efforts to reduce food prices while supporting Filipino farmers.

“P20 rice is here to stay. It is achievable, it is sustainable. Kaya abangan ninyo sa inyong mga palengke,” Marcos said.

The Benteng Bigas Meron Na! (BBM) initiative is currently available through Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets and can be purchased by senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, minimum wage earners, and low-income families. The government aims to reach one million beneficiaries by the end of the year.

Marcos also called on newly elected and appointed local government officials, who assumed office on June 30, to work closely with national agencies to improve the delivery of public services.

“Tapos na po ang bahagi ng politika, serbisyo publiko na ang haharapin ninyo ngayon,” he added.

Amid concerns that the PHP20 rice may negatively impact local farmers, Marcos said the National Food Authority (NFA) will continue to purchase palay at stable support prices: PHP18 per kilo for wet palay and PHP19 to PHP23 per kilo for dry palay.

He also noted that the government is expanding the construction of rice processing facilities and dryers nationwide to help farmers store and process their harvests.