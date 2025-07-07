PBC-DNE’s TRIBE supports Filipino artists as TeryMari Gallery debuts in Dubai

Filipino creativity shines brighter in the UAE as TRIBE, the creative arm of the Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE), supports the physical debut of TeryMari Gallery at MAVON, one of Dubai’s leading contemporary art venues.

Founded by Maria Teresa Santos, TeryMari Gallery began as an online platform dedicated to showcasing emerging and established Filipino artists. In collaboration with TRIBE, the gallery is now launching its premiere artist collection through a cultural exhibition titled “TWO SUNS RISE,” running from July 13 to 31, 2025, at MAVON Gallery, Sheikh Zayed Road.

The exhibition features eight Filipino visual artists in dialogue with Emirati artist Khalid Salem, highlighting shared stories of identity, cultural migration, and creative expression. The works span multiple styles, from surrealism to abstract cubism, offering a layered exploration of the modern Filipino experience in conversation with Arab perspectives.

“This marks a major step forward for TeryMari Gallery, not only as a platform but as a movement,” said Santos, who is also a member of TRIBE. “We’re proud to bring these voices to a broader audience through collaboration and cultural exchange.”

A soft opening is scheduled on July 12, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring a guided tour of the exhibit, live Baybayin and Arabic calligraphy, and a DJ-percussionist performance that fuses traditional Filipino and Arab beats.

The event is open to the public from July 13–31, with free admission. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Friday to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

As part of its advocacy, TRIBE continues to empower Filipino creatives across the UAE by supporting platforms like TeryMari Gallery that bridge cultures and build community.

TRIBE operates under PBC-DNE, a Filipino-led organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce that fosters cultural and business partnerships between the UAE and the Philippines.