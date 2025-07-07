Over 17K individuals arrested in Saudi Arabia for residency, labor violations

More than 17,800 illegal residents have been arrested in Saudi Arabia during a week-long crackdown on labor and residency violations.

The coordinated security efforts, carried out between July 7 and 13, led to the arrest of 17,863 individuals, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Of this number, 10,746 were staying in the Kingdom without valid residency, 4,362 were involved in illegal border crossings, and 2,755 were found working without proper authorization.

As part of the enforcement process, the Ministry confirmed that 8,051 violators have already been deported.

Meanwhile, 6,839 individuals have been referred for the completion of their travel documents, and 2,392 are now in the process of booking their departures from the Kingdom.

During the same period, authorities also intercepted 1,507 individuals attempting to enter Saudi Arabia through illegal border routes.

In addition, 99 individuals were caught trying to leave the Kingdom unlawfully.

The report also noted that 26 people were arrested for assisting violators, either by transporting them, providing shelter, employing them without legal documentation, or covering up their illegal presence.

Currently, a total of 13,362 individuals are undergoing legal procedures in connection with these violations, including 11,874 men and 1,488 women.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning that anyone who helps violators, by providing transportation, shelter, or employment, will face serious legal consequences, including imprisonment of up to 15 years, fines that could reach one million Saudi riyals, and the confiscation of any vehicle or residence used to assist in the violation.