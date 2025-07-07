MWO Dubai’s newly launched online contract verification registers 81 applicants within first 4 hours

Within just four hours of its launch, 81 OFWs have successfully submitted their required documents through the new online contract verification system introduced by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Although a few minor technical issues were reported, the MWO Dubai assured the applicants that fixes are already underway to ensure the system runs smoothly.

“This pilot launch marks a major step forward in making government services more accessible and efficient for our OFWs,” said Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio A. Bautista. “We are encouraged by the strong initial response and are working to ensure the system can serve more applicants with ease. Consistent with our mandate to serve and protect OFWs, we are offering this: Digitalized. Mabilis. Walang pila online contract verification system.”

The 30-day pilot program started on Monday, July 7, in partnership with DataFlow Group, as part of ongoing efforts to digitize services related to overseas employment.

To prevent system overload and overcrowding, MWO Dubai has limited the number of daily appointment slots to 200 during this pilot phase. The platform remains open every day until all slots are filled or until 11:59 PM Dubai time.

Applicants who miss the daily slots are advised to try again the following day, starting at 8:00 AM. Users are also reminded to clear their browser cookies before logging in to avoid errors or slow loading.

For urgent cases, such as confirmed flight bookings, MWO will still provide in-person contract verification appointments one day before the scheduled departure.

