Marcos open to taxing online gaming, supports measures against gambling addiction

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is open to a Department of Finance (DOF) proposal to impose taxes on the online gaming industry, as part of efforts to regulate the sector and combat gambling addiction, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the move aims to protect Filipino families by restricting access to harmful online gambling platforms.

“The President understands the dangers of gambling addiction. He will not oppose any taxation plan, as long as it’s backed by solid research,” Castro said.

She added that imposing taxes would go hand-in-hand with intensifying efforts against illegal or unregistered online gaming sites.

The DOF’s proposal also includes limiting playtime, setting cash-in ceilings, displaying responsible gambling warnings, and even banning public officials from playing online gambling games.

Malacañang emphasized that all possible legislative and policy solutions to curb online gambling addiction are welcome under the Marcos administration.