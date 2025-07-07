Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos trafficked to Pakistan for illegal online jobs, BI sounds alarm

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has raised concern over a new trafficking route targeting Filipinos, this time sending them to Pakistan to work illegally in online gambling operations—an alarming scheme similar to illegal POGO activities.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado called the development disturbing, saying it reflects how human traffickers are evolving and becoming more deceptive. “We’re seeing victims now being lured into jobs in Pakistan under false pretenses. This is clearly part of a wider network,” he said.

On July 6, immigration officers stopped four Filipinos—one man and three women—at NAIA while they attempted to board a flight to Hong Kong, which was just a stopover before heading to Pakistan. They initially claimed to be going on vacation, but later admitted they were promised jobs in an online gaming hub.

The recruiter, allegedly a Chinese national, offered them salaries of ₱35,000 to ₱45,000 per month and instructed them to pose as tourists. Cash was also provided to cover travel expenses.

The BI is coordinating with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to identify and take action against the recruiters behind this illegal operation.

