Contract verification for OFWs in the UAE can now be done fully online

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE can verify their employment contracts fully online starting today, July 7.

This comes as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) rolls out the pilot implementation of its optional online contract verification service, allowing workers to complete the process without needing to visit the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in person.

Spearheaded by MWO-Dubai, the new system enables OFWs to submit their signed employment contracts through an online platform for verification — a requirement that ensures their job offers comply with Philippine labor standards and provides legal protection while working abroad.

“This online contract verification service is a game-changer for our kababayans in the UAE,” said Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché of MWO Dubai. “It’s about giving OFWs confidence and convenience—ensuring their vital documents are verified quickly and securely, from wherever they are.”

Uploading documents

The online contract verification portal can be accessed at dmw.dataflowgroup.com, where OFWs can upload the required documents namely their Philippine passport, Emirates ID, and signed employment contract.

Optional documents include payslip or salary certificate, bank certificate, and company details.

When uploading documents, the MWO reminds applicants to use a scanner or clear camera shot to avoid shadows and glare.

The standard processing time for online contract verification is three working days, provided all required documents are submitted and fees are paid.

Who can apply?

In a separate advisory issued by MWO-Dubai, the 30-day pilot will cover land-based OFWs with valid UAE visas or Emirates IDs issued in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The platform will accept up to 200 applications daily, from Monday to Friday, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 11:59 p.m. or once the daily cap is reached.

However, the DMW clarified that online verification is currently an optional service, with manual processing still available. For OFWs with confirmed flights, onsite verification at MWO-Dubai will remain open one working day before departure.

Once contracts are verified, workers may proceed separately to apply for their Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) through the DMW portal.

“This new service directly addresses the critical need for streamlined, accessible, and robust verification processes, ensuring greater transparency and safeguarding OFWs against fraudulent practices,” the DMW said in a press release.

The digital system was developed by the DMW as part of the Philippine government’s broader digitalization efforts, in partnership with DataFlow Group.