15 cops in custody over missing sabungeros case – PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed that 15 police officers allegedly connected to the case of 34 missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or “sabungeros,” are now under restrictive custody at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III announced in a press briefing that the officers are being held while investigations are underway. The PNP is working with the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for a thorough probe.

The officers, who are from various units including regional commands, support units, and the Area Police Command (APC), include one lieutenant colonel, according to Torre.

He also revealed that during his time as head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, also known as “Totoy,” began cooperating with authorities and provided critical information. The PNP kept this under wraps to avoid compromising the investigation and has since gathered substantial evidence.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla recently confirmed that the officers were placed on restricted duty and are no longer involved in active operations.

Last month, Patidongan, one of the six security guards accused in the case, claimed that the victims were strangled with tie wires and their bodies dumped into Taal Lake in Batangas.