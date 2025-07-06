Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Will Ashley thanks supporters after PBB Celebrity Collab journey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Kapuso star Will Ashley expressed heartfelt gratitude after placing Second Big Placer alongside Ralph de Leon in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

In an emotional Instagram post following the Big Night, Will—fondly known as the Mama’s Dreambae ng Cavite—thanked his fellow housemates and everyone who supported him throughout his journey in the PBB house.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat. With all my heart,” he wrote, adding, “Umpisa palang po ito, lalaban tayo.”

Fans of the “RaWi” tandem celebrated the duo’s strong finish, cheering them on as they now return to the outside world and continue their showbiz careers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

515503049 4176291109364054 6197241449201419364 n

Jessica Soho inspires UP graduates with bold, heartfelt commencement speech

20 seconds ago
515968412 1036282535338878 3196919627303462998 n

25 OFWs from Israel safely return home through government repatriation program

21 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 10.20.56 PM

Texas Floods: Search for 27 missing camp girls continues amid rising death toll

30 mins ago
IMG 7314

UAE ranks second globally as top destination for digital nomads in 2025

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button