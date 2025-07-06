Will Ashley thanks supporters after PBB Celebrity Collab journey

Kapuso star Will Ashley expressed heartfelt gratitude after placing Second Big Placer alongside Ralph de Leon in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

In an emotional Instagram post following the Big Night, Will—fondly known as the Mama’s Dreambae ng Cavite—thanked his fellow housemates and everyone who supported him throughout his journey in the PBB house.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat. With all my heart,” he wrote, adding, “Umpisa palang po ito, lalaban tayo.”

Fans of the “RaWi” tandem celebrated the duo’s strong finish, cheering them on as they now return to the outside world and continue their showbiz careers.