Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

US student visa applicants from UAE must set social media profiles to public

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago

The United States Embassy in the UAE has announced a new requirement for certain visa applicants: they must now set their social media profiles to “public” as part of enhanced identity verification and security screening.

This directive applies to individuals applying for F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor) nonimmigrant visas.

“Individuals applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas are now requested to set their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate identity and admissibility vetting under U.S. law,” the embassy stated.

According to Khaleej Times, this is part of the broader effort by the US government to strengthen online background checks, particularly in the wake of resumed visa appointment scheduling following a pause ordered by the Trump administration.

US consular officers are now instructed to perform a “comprehensive and thorough vetting” of applicants’ online presence, not just their social media activity. This includes scanning public search engines and databases for any “derogatory” or potentially hostile content.

The State Department emphasized that every visa decision is a matter of national security and applicants must show clear intent to engage in lawful, non-threatening activities in the US.

Though visa appointment scheduling is resuming, embassies have been advised to limit the number of applications to manage the heavier workload required for these new security protocols.

Priority may still be given to certain expedited applications, including those from international medical practitioners and students entering schools where foreign nationals make up less than 15% of the student population.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 15

Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh holds medical outreach for OFWs

27 mins ago
iStock 1152537185

Crypto investment scam mastermind nabbed in India

36 mins ago
513865944 1210389714466017 4600892385612296292 n

Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca named Big Winner Duo of ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition’

15 hours ago
515515887 1154563570029196 3305760647831250262 n

Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera elected next CBCP president

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button