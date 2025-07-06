UAE ranks second globally as top destination for digital nomads

The United Arab Emirates has been ranked as the second-best country in the world for digital nomads in 2025, based on a global index released by the platform Immigrant Invest.

The country climbed from fourth place in 2023, reflecting the country’s continued investment in digital infrastructure, quality of life, and remote work initiatives.

The ranking is based on key factors such as internet quality, tax policies, healthcare systems, cost of living, and safety, putting the UAE ahead of countries like Montenegro, the Bahamas, and Hungary, and just one spot behind Spain.

Digital nomadism, once considered a niche lifestyle, is now a growing global workforce valued at around US$800 billion annually, WAM reported.

Experts say the rise reflects the UAE’s leadership in creating an environment where digital professionals can thrive.

“The UAE is not only participating in this race but leading it,” said Mohammad Alard, digital nomad and founder of the Arab Digital Nomads platform and community.

He shared that during his visits and time living in Sharjah, he observed first-hand the country’s advanced infrastructure and multicultural appeal.

“I personally witnessed the advanced digital infrastructure, widespread high-speed internet, availability of co-working spaces, and a culturally diverse society,” he said.

He also explained that the country’s environment appeals to remote workers looking for stability and quality living.

“UAE cities shine on the global map. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have solidified their positions as must-consider destinations,” he added.

He also pointed to specific programs that support digital workers, including Dubai’s Remote Work Visa and Abu Dhabi’s Virtual Working Programme.