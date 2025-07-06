Typhoon Danas (Bising) strengthens, may re-enter PAR briefly

Tropical Storm Danas, locally known as Bising, has now intensified into a typhoon as it moves further away from the country, PAGASA said in its 10 a.m. update on Sunday.

The typhoon was spotted 385 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, and is currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). However, there is a chance it may briefly re-enter the PAR late Sunday or early Monday, though its direct impact will be limited to Taiwan, the weather bureau added.

Despite being outside PAR, rough to very rough sea conditions may still be felt along the western seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

In addition, the southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to bring moderate to heavy rains over parts of the Ilocos Region and Central Luzon, with wet conditions expected to persist until midday Tuesday.

Typhoon Danas is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph, moving north-northeastward at a speed of 10 kph.