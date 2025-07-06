Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Too hot for a daytime swim? Try this newly opened night beach in Abu Dhabi!

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Tired of the scorching heat but still want to hit the beach? Good news! This beach in Abu Dhabi now offers night swimming for the very first time—and it’s the perfect way to cool down this summer.

A new night swimming experience has officially launched at Marsana East Beach on Hudayriyat Island, giving beachgoers a cooler and safer way to enjoy the sea during the summer heat.

You can now enjoy the sea breeze and a swim under the stars, with night access open until the end of September. From Monday to Thursday, the beach is open from sunset until 10pm, and from Friday to Sunday (plus holidays), you can take a dip all the way until midnight.

Worried about safety? Don’t be. The beach is fully equipped with proper lighting and lifeguards are on duty—so you can relax and enjoy the water with peace of mind.

Entrance fees vary depending on the day of your visit. From Monday to Thursday, tickets cost AED 50 for adults aged 12 and above, and AWR 25 for children aged 6 to 11.

From Friday to Sunday and during holidays, admission is AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

IMG 7311

Too hot for a daytime swim? Try this newly opened night beach in Abu Dhabi!

14 seconds ago
GvJMAxVXcAA f0y

Typhoon Danas (Bising) strengthens, may re-enter PAR briefly

23 mins ago
iStock 184940708

US student visa applicants from UAE must set social media profiles to public

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 15

Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh holds medical outreach for OFWs

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button