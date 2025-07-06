Too hot for a daytime swim? Try this newly opened night beach in Abu Dhabi!

Tired of the scorching heat but still want to hit the beach? Good news! This beach in Abu Dhabi now offers night swimming for the very first time—and it’s the perfect way to cool down this summer.

A new night swimming experience has officially launched at Marsana East Beach on Hudayriyat Island, giving beachgoers a cooler and safer way to enjoy the sea during the summer heat.

You can now enjoy the sea breeze and a swim under the stars, with night access open until the end of September. From Monday to Thursday, the beach is open from sunset until 10pm, and from Friday to Sunday (plus holidays), you can take a dip all the way until midnight.

Worried about safety? Don’t be. The beach is fully equipped with proper lighting and lifeguards are on duty—so you can relax and enjoy the water with peace of mind.

Entrance fees vary depending on the day of your visit. From Monday to Thursday, tickets cost AED 50 for adults aged 12 and above, and AWR 25 for children aged 6 to 11.

From Friday to Sunday and during holidays, admission is AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children.