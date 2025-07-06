Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jessica Soho inspires UP graduates with bold, heartfelt commencement speech

Award-winning Kapuso journalist Jessica Soho returned to her alma mater, the University of the Philippines Diliman, as the keynote speaker during its 114th General Commencement Exercises. In a stirring address, she reminded the graduates of the privilege and responsibility of being an “Iskolar ng Bayan.”

“Eh ano ngayon kung UP ka?” she challenged. Soho urged graduates not to see the question as an insult, but as a reminder to use their voices and education for the greater good.

She called on the Class of 2025, many of whom began their academic journey during the pandemic, to become agents of hope and change. “With your voice, baka naman, meron nang pag-asa. Sana, kayo ang matagal nang hinihintay na pagbabago.”

Soho emphasized empathy and social connection, reflecting on the Filipino values of loob and kapwa, saying: “Hindi mo puwedeng sabihing maganda ang loob mo kung wala kang malasakit sa kapwa.”

The veteran journalist also reflected on her own career, sharing how real-life relationships led her to powerful stories like her award-winning exposé “Kidneys for Sale,” which influenced national policy on organ trafficking.

She recounted her coverage of major events—from local tragedies like the 1990 Baguio earthquake and Super Typhoon Yolanda to global conflicts in Afghanistan and Israel.

Soho urged graduates to stay grounded, ask questions, and use their privilege and tools to serve society. She ended her speech with a powerful challenge:
“Go rock the world!”

