Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh holds medical outreach for OFWs

The Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh (FLAIR) conducted a medical and humanitarian mission at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)–Riyadh Bahay Kalinga, offering essential services to distressed Filipino workers.

Volunteer nurses partnered with FLAIR to provide free blood sugar and blood pressure checkups, helping monitor common health issues such as diabetes and hypertension.

Medical prescriptions were distributed to individuals with identified health concerns, while psycho-social activities were also organized to support mental well-being.

Residents of the shelter received food packs as part of the relief effort, addressing the immediate needs of those temporarily staying at Bahay Kalinga.

To boost morale, games with cash prizes were held, creating a cheerful environment and giving participants a chance to unwind.