Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Crypto investment scam mastermind nabbed in India

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

A Dubai-based hotelier accused of orchestrating a multi-million-dirham cryptocurrency scam has been arrested in India, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, confirmed the suspect’s arrest, calling him a “big catch” in a sweeping cyber fraud investigation. The 39-year-old businessman, who previously ran a four-star hotel in Dubai Marina, allegedly played a key role in a fake crypto investment scheme that promised huge returns and duped thousands of victims.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reported that over Rs2.2 billion (Dh956 million) in illicit funds were funneled through fake bank accounts, converted into cryptocurrency, and transferred to overseas handlers, with the suspect keeping a significant share.

The accused fled to Dubai in 2022 when the investigation began, and only recently returned to India after a court allowed it under the condition he cooperate with investigators. Authorities say he continued to operate online scams alongside his hospitality ventures, sending 70% of stolen funds to a Dubai-based partner.

He was tracked through a forged payment gateway account, making him the 12th arrest in this large-scale financial fraud case. The investigation continues as police search for his associate and other accomplices.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 184940708

US student visa applicants from UAE must set social media profiles to public

49 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 15

Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh holds medical outreach for OFWs

27 mins ago
513865944 1210389714466017 4600892385612296292 n

Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca named Big Winner Duo of ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition’

15 hours ago
515515887 1154563570029196 3305760647831250262 n

Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera elected next CBCP president

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button