25 OFWs from Israel safely return home through government repatriation program

Twenty-five Filipino caregivers who had been working in Israel are now back home safely, thanks to the government’s voluntary repatriation program. They arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 6, where they were warmly welcomed by a government team led by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the repatriation efforts, expressing deep concern for the welfare of the overseas workers. Secretary Cacdac assured the returnees of the President’s support and urged them to use the financial aid wisely.

The repatriated OFWs received assistance from various agencies: financial aid through the DMW’s AKSYON Fund and OWWA’s Emergency Repatriation Fund, additional cash support from the DSWD, and TESDA training vouchers to help them develop new skills. They also underwent medical checkups provided by the Department of Health and the MIAA Medical Team.

OFW Nelizza Baldrias from Calaca, Batangas expressed gratitude, saying the financial help will be used to start a small business. She and the others form the 39th batch of OFWs repatriated from Israel since the conflict began in October 2023. In total, 1,405 Filipinos have returned home under the Marcos administration’s repatriation program.

