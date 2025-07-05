Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UP Diliman to confer latin honors on 2,369 graduates in 2025

The University of the Philippines has announced that 2,369 students from its Diliman campus will graduate with Latin honors, as announced by the Office of the University Registrar.

Of these honorees, 241 will be awarded summa cum laude, 1,143 will graduate magna cum laude, and 985 will receive cum laude distinctions. The criteria for these honors are based on weighted average grades (WGA): summa cum laude requires 1.20 or higher, magna cum laude 1.45 or higher, and cum laude 1.75 or higher.

In comparison, the 2024 graduation saw 286 summa cum laude, 1,109 magna cum laude, and 788 cum laude recipients.

Altogether, more than 5,000 students are graduating from UP Diliman this year.

The 114th General Commencement Exercises will be held at 7 a.m. at the University Amphitheater, carrying the theme “Lunas”, a call for healing through knowledge and public service. Broadcast journalist and GMA News anchor Jessica Soho, a proud alumna of UP’s College of Media and Communication, will serve as the guest speaker.

Graduating student Mark Andy Pedere, who earned a WGA of 1.066 under the Philippine Studies program, will deliver the valedictory address on behalf of the graduates.

This milestone adds to the university’s continued streak of excellence, including recent top finishes in the April 2025 Electronics Engineer licensure exam and its consistent recognition as the country’s top university according to EduRank.

