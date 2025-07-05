UAE expresses solidarity with Italy following gas station explosion

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Italy following a powerful explosion at a gas station in Rome that injured at least 45 people.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the country’s support for the Italian people and government and extended wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

Italian authorities said the blast occurred Friday morning at a distributor of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the Prenestino district, a working-class area in eastern Rome. The explosion was heard across the capital.

Among the injured were 12 police officers and six firefighters.

Italian news agencies reported that two people remain in critical condition due to severe burns and are receiving ventilation support in local hospitals.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak during fuel-tank refilling operations, which then triggered a fire and the subsequent blast.