UAE airfares drop as residents opt for shorter summer trips

Last-minute summer travel has become more accessible for residents of the United Arab Emirates this year, with airfares declining significantly compared to previous years.

Economy-class fares from Dubai to London are now available for as low as Dh1,300 on connecting flights, a notable decrease from last year’s average of Dh2,500. From Abu Dhabi, tickets to Mumbai are priced at Dh708 for travel between July 15 and 31, while some routes to destinations in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and India are being offered for as low as Dh610 to Dh800.

“We are seeing a much more manageable increase in airfares this July,” said Rashid Abbas, Managing Director of Arooha Travels. “Prices to several destinations are far more attractive than in the past two years.”

While some European destinations still carry higher fares, ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh3,800 for direct flights, budget airlines have helped lower costs. Carriers such as Eurowings, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi offer one-way fares from Dubai to Paris for Dh2,815 and to Berlin for Dh1,860.

Travel agencies say the decline in prices is being driven by changing consumer behavior.

“People are no longer travelling for one to two months at a stretch, but rather for shorter durations of two to ten days. Travellers are now returning sooner,” said Sapna Aidasani, Head of Marketing at Pluto Travels.

Aidasani added that destinations closer to the UAE, including Azerbaijan, select Schengen countries, and parts of Africa, are becoming increasingly popular among residents looking for short-term travel options.

