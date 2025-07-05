Philippines welcomes Lithuanian support in West Philippine Sea dispute

The Philippine government welcomes the support expressed by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene for the country’s position in the West Philippine Sea.

At a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Marcos administration appreciates the recognition of its efforts to uphold the country’s sovereign rights in the contested waters.

“Nakikita po ang ginagawang trabaho ng Pangulo, kung paano ba ipagtanggol ng Pangulo at ng administrasyong kasalukuyan ang karapatan ng mga mangingisda natin at iba pa nating mga kababayan patungkol po dito sa West Philippine Sea,” she added.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Sakaliene said the Philippines had demonstrated to the international community that China was “gaslighting” Filipinos in the ongoing maritime dispute.

She also commended the Philippines’ transparency efforts in the West Philippine Sea, describing them as a “gold standard” for responding to aggression.

Sakaliene’s statement adds to growing international expressions of support for the Philippines amid heightened tensions with China in the region.