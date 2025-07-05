PH seeks Japan’s technical aid in searching for missing sabungeros

Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla has sought technical assistance from the Japanese government to help locate the bodies of missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts allegedly killed and dumped in Taal Lake.

Remulla said he signed a letter requesting Japan’s support for lakebed mapping and other technology to assist in the search operations.

“We need a scientific approach here. We cannot leave it to chance,” he said.

The investigation is linked to the disappearance of over 30 individuals involved in the cockfighting industry, or sabong, in 2021.

Interest in the unsolved cases resurfaced after a key witness, identified as Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, claimed to know where the victims’ bodies were submerged in the lake.

Patidongan, a former mayoral candidate and former employee in the online cockfighting industry, has accused businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang of masterminding the abductions.

Ang has denied all allegations and filed charges of attempted robbery with violence and intimidation, grave threat, grave coercion, incrimination of innocent persons, and slander against Patidongan and Alan Bantiles alias “Brown.”

Remulla said multiple witnesses are now willing to testify about the alleged dumping of bodies in Taal Lake, which is located about two hours south of Metro Manila.

He also confirmed that 15 unnamed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) are under investigation and have been placed on restricted duty.

“They carried out the executions,” Remulla said.

Taal Lake, home to an active island volcano, spans over 230 square kilometers and reaches depths of up to 172 meters.