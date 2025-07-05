MWO-Dubai pilots online contract verification systems for OFWs

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will begin the pilot implementation of an online contract verification system on July 7, 2025.

In an advisory issued on July 4, MWO-Dubai said the pilot will run for 30 days and will cover land-based Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with valid visas or Emirates IDs issued in Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The system developed by the Department of Migrant Workers allows OFWs to apply for contract verification without going to the MWO office.

The process can be accessed via https://dmw.dataflowgroup.com.

For the pilot run, the platform will accept up to 200 applications per day, from Monday to Friday, starting at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 11:59 p.m., or once the cap is reached.

The standard processing time is three working days from the date of application, subject to the submission of complete documents and payment of fees. Once verified, workers can download their contracts and secure their Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) through the DMW portal.

MWO-Dubai said the use of the online platform is optional and workers with confirmed flights may still have their contracts verified manually at the MWO-Dubai office one working day before their departure.