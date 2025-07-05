Moira Dela Torre enters new creative phase with Ben&Ben, Sam Concepcion collaborations

OPM singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre has opened a new chapter in her music career with the release of two new collaborative tracks: “I’m Okay” with award-winning folk-pop band Ben&Ben, and “Mapasakin Ka” with singer-actor Sam Concepcion.

“I’m Okay” marks Dela Torre’s third collaboration with Ben&Ben, following the success of their earlier hits “Paalam” and “Pasalubong.” The latest track offers a reflective message on emotional vulnerability and the non-linear journey toward healing.

“It’s been a while since our last collab with Moi, but every time we work together, it’s just as special as the last one. Thank you for letting us add a piece of ourselves into your already beautiful song,” Ben&Ben said in an Instagram post.

In a separate project, Dela Torre also released “Mapasakin Ka” with long-time friend Sam Concepcion.

Dubbed the “Queen of Hugot Songs,” Dela Torre’s latest work underscores her passion for creating music in collaboration with those she deeply values.