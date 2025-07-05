Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera elected next CBCP president

Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa has been elected as the next president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP). The election took place on the opening day of the CBCP’s 130th plenary assembly held in Anda, Bohol.

Garcera, 66, currently serves as the Southeast Luzon representative on the CBCP Permanent Council. He will succeed Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, who will finish his second and final term this November.

Garcera’s term as CBCP president will span two years, with the possibility of reelection for one additional term. He has led the Archdiocese of Lipa—home to over 3.3 million Catholics—since 2017.

Previously, he chaired the CBCP Commission on Mission and the Commission on Family and Life. Before becoming a bishop, he held several roles within the CBCP, including assistant secretary general and national director of the Pontifical Mission Society.

Ordained in 1983 for the Archdiocese of Caceres, Garcera became bishop of Daet in 2007 before moving to Lipa in 2017. He has also held key roles in the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

Joining Garcera in leadership is Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga, elected as CBCP vice president. Tonel will replace Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of Pasig. Ordained in 1980, Tonel served as bishop of Ipil before becoming archbishop of Zamboanga in 2023.

Both Garcera and Tonel will officially assume office on December 1, 2025.