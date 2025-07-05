Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte lawyer casts doubt on reported destruction of drug war evidence

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal counsel has expressed doubts over claims that evidence related to the anti-drug campaign was destroyed.

International criminal lawyer Nicholas Kaufman said destroying evidence is a criminal offense and insisted that such actions were neither ordered by nor carried out on behalf of Duterte.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla earlier told reporters that the Department of Justice (DOJ) could no longer pursue some drug war cases because certain evidence had been destroyed. He said the lack of usable evidence was among the reasons the Philippines would allow the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed with its investigation into drug war-related deaths.

“That’s Secretary Justice Remulla’s claim that evidence was destroyed. I don’t believe it. He might believe it. But I’m telling you, it’s not true and it was not done,” said Kaufman.

Despite the ongoing proceedings, Kaufman said the former president remains in good spirits.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 8

‘Quezon’ to hit Philippine theaters on October 15

18 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template PHJAPAN

PH seeks Japan’s technical aid in searching for missing sabungeros

2 hours ago
KELA Template

Fly with PAL, Shop & Save with Brands For Less!

9 hours ago
514967624 1034537015513430 6483254654363760799 n

DMW shuts down Manila-based recruitment agency and travel consultancy over illegal hiring for Poland

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button