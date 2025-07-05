Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DPWH eyes faster, cheaper method for EDSA rehab

Leana Bernardo

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is exploring alternative construction technologies and materials to accelerate the rehabilitation of EDSA and reduce the project’s overall cost and traffic impact.

DPWH-NCR Director Engr. Loreta Malaluan said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB on Saturday that the agency, in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr), is evaluating methods that would allow the rehabilitation to proceed more efficiently along Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfare.

Instead of the original plan involving full lane-by-lane excavation and reconstruction, engineers are now studying a technique that reinforces the existing road base with concrete and asphalt overlays. This approach would eliminate the need for complete pavement removal while still addressing structural concerns.

“This new technology is expected not just to expedite the construction schedule but also to improve the overall pavement condition,” Malaluan said.

The DPWH is also conducting a time-and-motion study to assess the feasibility and efficiency of the proposed method. If adopted, it could significantly shorten the project timeline and reduce the total cost, currently estimated between P8 billion and P17 billion.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier suspended the EDSA rehabilitation plan, originally scheduled to start on June 13, to allow a one-month review.

He instructed concerned agencies to explore faster and more modern construction techniques that would minimize disruption and shorten the rehabilitation period from the original two years to as little as six months or up to a year.

