Alex Eala ends Wimbledon 2025 campaign, vows to Return

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has wrapped up her Wimbledon 2025 stint after exiting in the first round of the women’s doubles event with her partner Eva Lys.

This followed her singles debut on the prestigious Centre Court, where she was defeated by former Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova. Despite the early exits, Eala expressed nothing but optimism for the future.

On social media, Eala hinted at a strong comeback next year, writing: “Sometimes, the grass is greener on your own side. See you all on the green next year.”

Before Wimbledon, Eala had an impressive run as a finalist at the Eastbourne Open, another grass court tournament, showcasing her growing potential on this surface.

Despite the early exits, Eala shared that she was content with her experience: “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut.”

Her strong attitude and continuous rise promise an exciting season ahead for Filipino tennis fans.