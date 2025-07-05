Latest NewsEntertainmentPH NewsTFT News

AC Bonifacio catches J-Hope’s attention with dance cover of ‘Killin’ it Girl’

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 seconds ago

Filipina dancer and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate AC Bonifacio just had a major K-pop fangirl moment after BTS member J-Hope noticed her latest TikTok dance cover.

Bonifacio posted a 15-second clip of her take on “Killin’ It Girl,” with the caption “From memory muna.”

J-Hope dropped by the comments section and left flushed face and fire emojis.

Bonifacio replied in all caps, “IM UR HOPE UR MY HOPE JHOPE I LOVE YOU,” along with crying emojis.

The moment places Bonifacio among a growing list of Filipino talents who’ve caught the attention of the BTS member. Earlier this year, J-Hope followed Filipino dance sensation Niana Guerrero on TikTok and praised her cover of his song “Mona Lisa.” They later met during his Manila concert in April, where they performed a special dance collaboration for fans.

Last month, J-Hope held his final Hope on the Stage concert which was attended by all BTS members. The group is set to release a new album and embark on a world tour in Spring 2026.

