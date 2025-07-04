UAE, Bahrain leaders reaffirm strong bilateral ties during Abu Dhabi meeting

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to reaffirm the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two leaders engaged in a cordial and fraternal exchange, underscoring the longstanding ties and shared heritage between the two Gulf nations.

Their discussions focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and advancing joint efforts aimed at achieving sustainable progress, development, and prosperity for both countries.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Also present were Lieutenant General H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council; and H.H. Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of the General Sports Authority, along with several senior officials from both countries.