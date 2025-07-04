Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH, Canada leaders discuss deepening of trade and defense cooperation

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo38 mins ago

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney affirmed their commitment to deepening trade and defense cooperation during a phone call on Thursday.

In a social media post, Marcos described the discussion as “very good,” highlighting shared priorities between the Philippines and Canada.

“We discussed how our two nations can further strengthen and deepen cooperation in trade, defense, and maintaining peace in our region,” Marcos said.

The two leaders also touched on the importance of upholding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific amid growing security concerns in the region.

The Philippine leader also took the opportunity to thank Carney for Canada’s swift response and assistance to the Filipino community in Vancouver following the tragic incident during the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival.

About 11 people were killed and several others injured when an SUV driver plowed into a crowd at the Filipino street festival.

“I conveyed our gratitude for Canada’s swift assistance to the Filipino community in Vancouver,” Marcos said.

Canada is home to one of the largest Filipino communities overseas.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo38 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 3 1

Filipino documentary on WPS wins at Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand

36 seconds ago
KELA Template 2025 07 03T175318.810

Final call: TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 nominations for Kuwait and Qatar to close on August 3

9 hours ago
508016664 1250301913130847 6867496135204906001 n

Dela Rosa revives bills on death penalty for drug lords, mandatory ROTC

9 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 07 04 at 12.51.27 AM

Gretchen Barretto urged to speak on Atong Ang’s alleged link to missing sabungeros

10 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button