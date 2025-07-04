PH, Canada leaders discuss deepening of trade and defense cooperation

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney affirmed their commitment to deepening trade and defense cooperation during a phone call on Thursday.

In a social media post, Marcos described the discussion as “very good,” highlighting shared priorities between the Philippines and Canada.

“We discussed how our two nations can further strengthen and deepen cooperation in trade, defense, and maintaining peace in our region,” Marcos said.

The two leaders also touched on the importance of upholding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific amid growing security concerns in the region.

The Philippine leader also took the opportunity to thank Carney for Canada’s swift response and assistance to the Filipino community in Vancouver following the tragic incident during the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival.

About 11 people were killed and several others injured when an SUV driver plowed into a crowd at the Filipino street festival.

“I conveyed our gratitude for Canada’s swift assistance to the Filipino community in Vancouver,” Marcos said.

Canada is home to one of the largest Filipino communities overseas.