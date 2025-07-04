Latest NewsNewsTFT News

House Bill Seeks to allow senior, PWD discounts on top of promos

A new House bill has been filed seeking to ensure that senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) receive their 20% discount and 12% VAT exemption on top of any promotional offer extended by businesses.

House Bill 16, filed by Speaker Martin Romualdez with co-authors Reps. Jude Acidre and Andrew Romualdez of Tingog party-list, clarifies that discounts for seniors and PWDs should not be overridden or absorbed by ongoing promos or sales offered to the general public.

Additionally, the bill proposes that booklets should not be required for claiming discounts during purchases, aiming to make the process more convenient.

The measure seeks to reaffirm the intent of the Senior Citizens Act and the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, ensuring that preferential treatment remains intact and is not diminished by retail promotions.

A similar measure was approved by the House in 2024 but failed to pass in the Senate. Lawmakers hope this renewed version will finally be enacted during the 20th Congress, which opens on July 28.

