Filipino documentary on WPS wins at Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand

A Filipino documentary highlighting the maritime tensions in the West Philippine Sea has gained international recognition after winning an award at the 2025 Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand.

“Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea,” directed by Baby Ruth Villarama and produced by Voyage Studios, received the Tides of Change Award under the Best Festival Category in the Academy Award-qualifying film festival.

The documentary follows the high-risk missions of Filipino fishermen and personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy as they deliver essential supplies to military outposts in the West Philippine Sea, an area within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone that remains under pressure from China’s expansive territorial claims.

In a statement on Facebook, Voyage Studios dedicated the award to those safeguarding Philippine sovereignty in the disputed waters.

“This is for every Filipino defending the West Philippine Sea. In the face of silence and fear, we carry the truth and now the world hears us. The journey has just begun. May more people see our fight,” the post read.

Doc Edge, short for Documentary Edge, is an internationally acclaimed documentary festival and a leading platform for non-fiction storytelling in the Asia-Pacific region. Held annually in cities across New Zealand and online, the festival showcases films that challenge perspectives, inform audiences, and inspire change.