EDSA rehabilitation likely delayed to 2026 – DPWH

The long-awaited rehabilitation of EDSA will likely be postponed to 2026, according to Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

In a report on NewsWatch Plus on July 4, Bonoan said that starting construction during the rainy season would be impractical. The project, dubbed “EDSA Rebuild,” was initially set to begin in June, alongside traffic mitigation plans such as the proposed odd-even scheme.

However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a temporary suspension to refine the implementation strategy and fast-track the timeline.

Bonoan noted the need to align the project with better weather conditions and international events scheduled for 2026, such as ASEAN meetings in Manila. Originally, the DPWH planned for phased work to be completed by 2027.

The agency is currently evaluating new technologies to speed up repairs and will submit revised recommendations to the President.