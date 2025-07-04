DMW shuts down Manila-based recruitment agency and travel consultancy over illegal hiring for Poland

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has shut down two firms in Manila—Reiven Air Travel Tours & Consultancy and Reliable Recruitment Corporation—for allegedly engaging in illegal recruitment of Filipinos for jobs in Poland.

Reiven Air, a non-DMW licensed travel consultancy, partnered with Reliable, a licensed recruitment agency with no job orders for Poland. Their tie-up allegedly created the false impression of a legal recruitment operation.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia, who led the operation, explained that the scheme—known as the “kabit system”—involves unlicensed firms using licensed agencies as fronts. Applicants were lured with promises of jobs like fruit pickers and factory workers, with salaries of up to ₱90,000, in exchange for a ₱70,000 one-time, non-refundable fee.

The closure operation, done in coordination with the Manila Police District, also led to the arrest of suspected recruiters. Both firms will face legal consequences, including the revocation of Reliable’s license and inclusion of staff in the DMW’s Derogatory List, barring them from future recruitment activities.

This marks the 16th closure by DMW this year under the directive of President Marcos Jr., who called for stronger action against illegal recruitment to protect OFWs.