UAE, Greece leaders discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo8 mins ago

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders reviewed existing partnerships and explored opportunities for collaboration in key areas, including the economy, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, food security, renewable energy, and sustainability.

They emphasized the importance of expanding joint efforts to support development in both countries and to advance the goals of the UAE-Greece Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They underscored the need to support peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts and highlighted the role of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting global security, stability, and prosperity.

