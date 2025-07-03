Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Saudi Arabia-bound flight returns to PH due to ‘technical issue’

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo34 mins ago

All 263 passengers aboard a Saudia Airlines flight are safe after the aircraft, bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, returned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to a technical issue.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Flight SVA 871 took off from NAIA at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday but turned back less than an hour into the flight after its weather radar malfunctioned.

The aircraft landed safely in Manila at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday.

CAAP assured the public that it is coordinating closely with the airline and relevant aviation authorities to uphold safety and maintain operational readiness.

