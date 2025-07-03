Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Romualdez poised to retain speakership with support from nearly 300 lawmakers

House Speaker Martin Romualdez is expected to reclaim his position as Speaker of the House in the 20th Congress, with 287 lawmakers reportedly backing his bid, according to Tingog Rep. Jude Acidre. Among them, 283 have already signed a manifesto declaring their support.

Acidre stated that the speakership race is essentially settled, with no credible challenger emerging so far. The House is scheduled to elect new leaders, including the Speaker, when Congress reconvenes on July 28—just ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address.

While Romualdez enjoys wide support, questions remain as figures like Reps. Toby Tiangco, Albee Benitez, and Duke Frasco have been floated as alternative candidates. Frasco, who was removed from the National Unity Party for not signing the manifesto, previously voiced dissatisfaction with Romualdez’s leadership, citing growing disunity and internal frustrations.

Romualdez’s allies, however, assert that the Speaker enjoys overwhelming backing and that any vote on the matter will proceed smoothly. Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte has reportedly urged her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, to either run for Speaker or head the minority bloc.

Despite past controversies, Romualdez’s camp remains confident that the numbers and momentum are on their side, dismissing claims of conditional favors and disinformation meant to undermine his leadership.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

