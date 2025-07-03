Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH debt nears ₱17 Trillion mark by May 2025 amid ongoing borrowing

The Philippine government’s total outstanding debt surged to a new record high of nearly ₱17 trillion by the end of May 2025, according to data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) released Thursday. This increase comes as the government continues to raise funds to support its budget needs.

As of end-May, the country’s total debt reached ₱16.92 trillion, reflecting a 0.99% rise from the ₱16.75 trillion recorded in April.

The Treasury attributed the growth mainly to successful net issuances of domestic government securities, signaling steady investor trust in the local economy. However, the appreciation of the Philippine peso helped slightly reduce the peso value of foreign debt.

Domestic borrowings made up the bulk of the total debt at 69.6%, while external loans accounted for 30.4%. The BTr said this preference for local financing helps manage currency risks and supports the domestic capital market.

The government reiterated its commitment to responsible debt management, ensuring that all borrowings align with broader fiscal and economic stability goals.

