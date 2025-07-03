Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Palace vows impartiality in probe on missing sabungeros

The Marcos administration vowed impartiality in the ongoing probe into the disappearance of several sabungero or cockfighting enthusiasts.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro reaffirmed that no one will be spared from accountability.

Her statement followed revelations made by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who named businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto as allegedly involved in the case.

“Sino man, ano man ang katayuan sa buhay, kung sila man ay personalidad na kinikilala, wala pong sisinuhin ang Pangulo at ang administrasyon. Kung may dapat na panagutan, dapat lamang pong maimbestigahan nang mabuti, para mabigyan ng hustisya ang pamilya ng mga sinasabi nating missing sabungeros,” Castro said.

Patidongan, who claimed to have served as head of security for Ang’s cockfighting operations, alleged that all the missing individuals had been killed.

Ang has strongly denied the accusations and has filed a complaint against Patidongan, accusing him of extortion and making unfounded claims.

