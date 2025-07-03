Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘Midnight’ flying taxi begins test flights in Abu Dhabi

Archer Aviation has officially begun flight tests for its electric air taxi, Midnight, in Abu Dhabi.

“Midnight has flown in the UAE,” the company announced on X. “We kicked off our UAE Launch Edition program today with a test flight in Abu Dhabi at Al Bateen Executive Airport.”

The initial flights aim to test how Midnight performs in local weather conditions, including high temperatures, humidity, and exposure to dust, factors common in the UAE. These evaluations are necessary to confirm if the aircraft is ready for future commercial use in the region.

The electric aircraft, which takes off and lands vertically (VTOL), is designed for short, safe air travel in urban areas.

The test flight was conducted in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, marking the start of Archer’s broader plans to introduce electric air taxi services in the UAE.

Senior officials from The General Civil Aviation Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Aviation, and Abu Dhabi Airports attended the event. Regional partners also witnessed the milestone.

