Marcos open to reviewing Remulla proposal on centralized class suspension authority

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is open to reviewing a proposal from Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to give his department the authority to suspend classes during storms and other natural calamities, Malacañang said Wednesday.

While there is no official position from the president yet, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the suggestion will be carefully studied.

“Sa ngayon po ay wala pa pong opisyal na sagot ang ating pangulo patungkol sa suggestion po ni Secretary Jonvic Remulla,” Castro said in a Palace briefing.
(As of now, there is no official response from the president regarding Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s suggestion.)

“Pero ito po ay pag-aaralan dahil kung ito naman po ay makakabuti sa mas nakararami, magbibigay ng maaaring tugon ang pangulo patungkol diyan,” she added.
(But this will be studied, and if it proves beneficial to the greater number, the president will respond accordingly.)

Remulla, a former Cavite governor, said he intends to ask for standby authority to declare class suspensions ahead of time during tropical cyclones, citing his experience in local disaster response.

“Hindi ko alam kung ibibigay sa akin, pero hinihiling ko,” Remulla told reporters.
(I don’t know if it will be granted to me, but I asked for it.)

He explained that centralizing the authority under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) would improve coordination between national and local agencies, particularly in flood-prone and typhoon-affected areas.

At present, the power to suspend classes primarily rests with local chief executives, such as mayors and governors, as well as the Department of Education—depending on the severity of weather conditions and geographic impact.

Castro clarified that while the Palace is open to considering the proposal, the current system remains in place for now.

