Latest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Lacson files bill to ban minors from social media

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 mins ago

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has filed a bill seeking to regulate the use of social media by minors in the Philippines, citing increasing concerns over its impact on children’s mental health and exposure to online risks.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit individuals under 18 years of age from using or accessing social media accounts. It also mandates social media platforms to implement stringent user verification processes, such as ID authentication and facial recognition and to conduct regular audits to detect and remove underage users.

The measure cites a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) study highlighting the vulnerability of minors to cyberbullying, online harassment, and body image pressures exacerbated by digital platforms.

“Taking inspiration from this model, and in adherence to our State’s declared policy of promoting and protecting the mental and emotional well-being of its children, this bill is being proposed to protect Filipino children below 18 years old from online risks and harmful content,” Lacson said.

Under the bill, social media companies and internet service providers that fail to comply with the regulations may face penalties in accordance with the Data Privacy Act and other applicable administrative, civil, or criminal sanctions.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2

UAE, Greece leaders discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

8 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1

Businessman Atong Ang denies link to missing sabungero case

23 mins ago
508311586 24369131269345825 7188092601213743061 n

Diana Mackey and Kiefer Ravena share heartbreaking loss of first pregnancy

14 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 07 01T122002.967

Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu keep the spark alive after PBB

15 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button