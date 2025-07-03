Lacson files bill to ban minors from social media

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has filed a bill seeking to regulate the use of social media by minors in the Philippines, citing increasing concerns over its impact on children’s mental health and exposure to online risks.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit individuals under 18 years of age from using or accessing social media accounts. It also mandates social media platforms to implement stringent user verification processes, such as ID authentication and facial recognition and to conduct regular audits to detect and remove underage users.

The measure cites a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) study highlighting the vulnerability of minors to cyberbullying, online harassment, and body image pressures exacerbated by digital platforms.

“Taking inspiration from this model, and in adherence to our State’s declared policy of promoting and protecting the mental and emotional well-being of its children, this bill is being proposed to protect Filipino children below 18 years old from online risks and harmful content,” Lacson said.

Under the bill, social media companies and internet service providers that fail to comply with the regulations may face penalties in accordance with the Data Privacy Act and other applicable administrative, civil, or criminal sanctions.