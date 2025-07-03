Final call: TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 nominations for Kuwait and Qatar to close on August 3

The Filipino Times is issuing its final call for nominations for the 2025 TFT Watchlist Awards in Qatar and Kuwait, with the deadline set on August 3, 2025.

The awards recognize outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and service in the workplace or in their communities.

If you know someone in Qatar or Kuwait who deserves to be recognized for their impact and professional excellence, now is the time to give them the spotlight.

To nominate, scan the QR code or visit https://tinyurl.com/y43j5psn. For inquiries, contact Romer via WhatsApp or call +971 52 109 5419.

This marks the second edition of the country-level TFT Watchlist Awards, following the successful kickoff in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Winners from Qatar and Kuwait will advance to the regional competition in 2026, where top professionals from across the Middle East will be honored.

As the clock winds down toward the August 3 deadline, The Filipino Times encourages the public to take part in honoring the excellence of Filipino professionals abroad.