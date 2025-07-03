Dubai launches new scheme to help expats and Emiratis buy their first home

Dubai has introduced the First-Time Home Buyer Programme to make it easier and more affordable for residents, both expatriates and Emiratis, to purchase their first homes.

The program offers priority access to new property launches, special pricing on units up to AED 5 million, and mortgage solutions tailored to buyers’ needs, Dubai Media Office reported.

Launched on Wednesday by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the initiative was unveiled in the presence of representatives from major banks and real estate developers. It supports Dubai’s goal to increase homeownership and double the real estate sector’s contribution to the economy by 2033.

Designed for all nationalities and income levels, the program is open to applicants aged 18 and above who live in the UAE and do not currently own freehold residential property in Dubai.

“By lowering entry barriers to homeownership for Emiratis and expatriates alike, we are enhancing investor confidence, increasing market absorption rates, and reinforcing Dubai’s global positioning as a city where personal aspirations and business ambitions converge,”His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET, said.

His Excellency Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of DLD, noted that the programme aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aiming to make homeownership more accessible while encouraging long-term investment among residents.

Participating banks include Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, and Mashreq Bank, all offering mortgage products tailored for eligible first-time buyers.

Meanwhile, leading real estate developers such as Azizi Developments, Beyond Developments, Binghatti Holding, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, Dubai Properties, Ellington Properties, Emaar Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Meraas, Nakheel, Palma Holding, and Wasl have committed their support to the programme.