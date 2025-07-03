Dubai Chamber pays first-ever courtesy visit to Philippine Business Council-DNE

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has made its first-ever courtesy visit to the Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) on Thursday, marking a new chapter of engagement between the two groups.

The delegation, led by Fatma Al Madani, Senior Manager for Business Relations at Dubai Chamber, met with the current PBC-DNE Board of Directors to discuss ongoing and future collaborations.

Joining the meeting were Consul General Marford Angeles and Trade Commissioner Vichael Roaring.

During the visit, the PBC presented a rundown of its key efforts since the start of the new term.

These included projects aimed at working with other business councils, supporting the growth of member companies, and encouraging greater involvement in business and community-related activities.

The meeting also touched on upcoming plans and possible areas for collaboration, with a shared goal of strengthening the role of Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs in the local economy.

Present from the PBC-DNE Board were Chairwoman Asiyah Monjardin, Vice Chairman Michael Da Costa, Secretary General Arch. Wilfredo Llarena Jr., Trade and Compliance Director Mary Jane Alvero Almahdi, Networking and Business Development Director Mariben Tan Eustaquio, Education, Media & Communications Director Melon Perez, Membership Director Daisy Calabia, and Finance Director Roberto Capulong.

PBC-DNE brings together Filipino professionals and businesses in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Its focus is on building stronger economic and cultural ties between the Philippines and the UAE, supporting startups, and encouraging the next generation of Filipino business leaders.