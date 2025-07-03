Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW thanks UAE government for exempting Filipinos from new remittance fees

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 seconds ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates government after Filipino workers were exempted from a new fee imposed on international remittances by one of the country’s largest banks.

Starting September 1, 2025, Emirates National Bank of Dubai (NBD) will implement a fee of AED 26.25, inclusive of VAT, on most cross-border money transfers made through its DirectRemit service.

The Philippines is among six countries excluded from this charge, along with India, Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac thanked both Emirates NBD and the UAE government for ensuring that OFWs in the country can continue to send money home without additional costs.

“We likewise express our sincere gratitude to the UAE Government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for fostering a supportive environment for migrant communities. Their cooperation ensures that OFWs can continue sending financial support to their loved ones without additional costs,” said Cacdac.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that around 700,000 Filipinos lived in the United Arab Emirates as of 2023, with approximately 600,000 working as overseas Filipino workers.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s top recipients of remittances, which serve as a key source of income for millions of Filipino families.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

IMG 5815

Marcos open to reviewing Remulla proposal on centralized class suspension authority

30 mins ago
509600862 1274666267361284 782395748752974056 n

Marcos open to studying divorce bill, but says marriage should be preserved

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 5

Palace vows impartiality in probe on missing sabungeros

1 hour ago
KELA Template 2025 07 03T110408.842

Be among the first to experience the HONOR Magic V5 and join the V5 First Pioneers Program

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button