DMW thanks UAE government for exempting Filipinos from new remittance fees

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates government after Filipino workers were exempted from a new fee imposed on international remittances by one of the country’s largest banks.

Starting September 1, 2025, Emirates National Bank of Dubai (NBD) will implement a fee of AED 26.25, inclusive of VAT, on most cross-border money transfers made through its DirectRemit service.

The Philippines is among six countries excluded from this charge, along with India, Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac thanked both Emirates NBD and the UAE government for ensuring that OFWs in the country can continue to send money home without additional costs.

“We likewise express our sincere gratitude to the UAE Government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for fostering a supportive environment for migrant communities. Their cooperation ensures that OFWs can continue sending financial support to their loved ones without additional costs,” said Cacdac.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that around 700,000 Filipinos lived in the United Arab Emirates as of 2023, with approximately 600,000 working as overseas Filipino workers.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s top recipients of remittances, which serve as a key source of income for millions of Filipino families.