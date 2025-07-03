Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW thanks Emirates NBD, UAE gov’t for continued zero-fee remittances to the Philippines

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo3 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates government and Emirates NBD after the bank confirmed that money transfers to the Philippines will continue to be free of charge under its DirectRemit service.

Starting September 1, 2025, Emirates NBD will begin charging a nominal fee of up to AED 26.25 (inclusive of VAT) on most cross-border transfers to over 30 new countries, as part of its expanded DirectRemit offerings.

However, transfers to the Philippines, as well as to India, Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom, will remain free for all Emirates NBD customers.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac thanked both Emirates NBD and the UAE government for ensuring that OFWs in the country can continue to send money home without additional costs.

“We likewise express our sincere gratitude to the UAE Government and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for fostering a supportive environment for migrant communities. Their cooperation ensures that OFWs can continue sending financial support to their loved ones without additional costs,” said Cacdac.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that around 700,000 Filipinos lived in the United Arab Emirates as of 2023, with approximately 600,000 working as overseas Filipino workers.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s top recipients of remittances, which serve as a key source of income for millions of Filipino families.

