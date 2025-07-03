Businessman Atong Ang denies link to missing sabungero case

The camp of businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang has firmly denied the allegations made by Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, one of the suspects in the disappearance of several sabungeros or cockfight enthusiasts.

According to Ang’s camp, Patidongan who previously served as head of security at Ang’s cockfighting farm, attempted to extort P300 million from the businessman. He allegedly came forward with his accusations only after the extortion attempt failed and upon learning that Ang was preparing to file charges against him.

Ang filed a formal complaint on Thursday morning against Patidongan and Alan Bantiles, also known as ‘Brown,’ before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Mandaluyong.

The complaint will accuse the two of conspiring to commit attempted robbery with violence and intimidation, grave threat, grave coercion, incriminating innocent persons, and slander.

Patidongan and Bantiles have allegedly implicated Ang in the abduction case, which Ang’s camp says has severely damaged his reputation and caused distress to his family.

“The accusations against Atong Ang are entirely false, baseless, and malicious. He categorically and unequivocally denies any involvement in the alleged unlawful, heinous, and criminal acts that have recently been reported and linked to him,” the camp said in a statement.

Ang’s team also urged the public and the media to refrain from spreading misinformation or drawing conclusions without clear evidence.

Ang is widely known for his role in the gaming industry, particularly in online gambling and cockfighting operations.

Patidongan also identified actress Gretchen Barretto, Eric Dela Rosa, and Celso Salazar as co-perpetrators in the case.

From 2021 to 2022, a total of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts were reported missing. The issue has sparked public outrage and growing calls for justice from the victims’ families.